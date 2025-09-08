Is Johnson Matthey (JMPLY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Johnson Matthey (JMPLY) is a stock many investors are watching right now. JMPLY is currently holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 13.13, which compares to its industry's average of 19.66. Over the last 12 months, JMPLY's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.33 and as low as 6.77, with a median of 8.63.

Investors should also note that JMPLY holds a PEG ratio of 2.94. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. JMPLY's industry has an average PEG of 3.00 right now. Over the past 52 weeks, JMPLY's PEG has been as high as 3.28 and as low as 0.40, with a median of 0.51.

Another notable valuation metric for JMPLY is its P/B ratio of 1.49. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.60. Over the past 12 months, JMPLY's P/B has been as high as 1.50 and as low as 0.83, with a median of 1.02.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Johnson Matthey is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, JMPLY feels like a great value stock at the moment.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Johnson Matthey PLC (JMPLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.