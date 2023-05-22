Johnson Matthey, Hystar Enter Supply Agreement To Ramp Up Renewable Hydrogen Production

(RTTNews) - Johnson Matthey (JMAT.L) and Hystar, a Norwegian high-tech hydrogen company, have signed a three-year strategic supply agreement to ramp up renewable hydrogen production. Johnson Matthey will supply membrane electrode assemblies, key performance-defining components for electrolysers, as part of Hystar's commercialisation ramp-up.

The collaboration between the two companies began in 2021. As part of the ongoing collaboration, Johnson Matthey will supply MEAs for the Hystar PEM electrolysers to be used in the HyPilot project in Norway. The partners will continue the collaboration to enable further scale up and automation for Hystar's planned multi-GW production line.

