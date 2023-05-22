News & Insights

Markets

Johnson Matthey, Hystar Enter Supply Agreement To Ramp Up Renewable Hydrogen Production

May 22, 2023 — 02:16 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Johnson Matthey (JMAT.L) and Hystar, a Norwegian high-tech hydrogen company, have signed a three-year strategic supply agreement to ramp up renewable hydrogen production. Johnson Matthey will supply membrane electrode assemblies, key performance-defining components for electrolysers, as part of Hystar's commercialisation ramp-up.

The collaboration between the two companies began in 2021. As part of the ongoing collaboration, Johnson Matthey will supply MEAs for the Hystar PEM electrolysers to be used in the HyPilot project in Norway. The partners will continue the collaboration to enable further scale up and automation for Hystar's planned multi-GW production line.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.