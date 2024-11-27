News & Insights

Markets

Johnson Matthey H1 Pretax Profit Rises - Quick Facts

November 27, 2024 — 02:32 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Johnson Matthey (JMAT.L) reported first half profit before tax of 554 million pounds compared to 82 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share increased to 266.4 pence from 34.6 pence. Underlying pretax profit declined to 133 million pounds from 139 million pounds. Underlying earnings per share was 57.4 pence compared to 59.1 pence.

For the six months ended 30th September 2024, revenue declined to 5.63 billion pounds from 6.53 billion pounds, prior year. Sales excluding precious metals was 1.72 billion pounds compared to 1.97 billion pounds.

The board has approved an interim dividend of 22.0 pence per share, maintained at the same level as the prior year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.