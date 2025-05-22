Johnson Matthey FY25 Profit Surges, Revenues Down; Dividend Stable; Sees Profit Growth Ahead

(RTTNews) - Johnson Matthey Plc (JMAT.L), a chemicals and sustainable technologies company, reported Thursday significantly higher profit in its fiscal 2025, despite lower revenues. Further, the company maintained dividend and said it sees higher underlying operating profit in fiscal 2026.

In the full year, profit before tax surged to 486 million pounds from last year's 164 million pounds.

Basic earnings per share were 211.8 pence, up from 58.6 pence a year ago.

Underlying profit before tax was 334 million pounds, compared to 328 million pounds last year. Underlying basic earnings per share were 149.2 pence, higher than 141.3 pence a year ago.

Underlying operating profit dropped 5 percent to 389 million pounds from 410 million pounds a year ago amid a challenging market backdrop.

Revenue declined 9 percent to 11.67 billion pounds from prior year's 12.84 billion pounds. Sales excluding precious metals declined 11 percent from last year to 3.47 billion pounds.

Further, the company said its board will propose a final ordinary dividend for the year of 55.0 pence per share at the Annual General Meeting on July 17. The total ordinary dividend for the year would be 77.0 pence per share, same as last year. The final dividend will be paid on August 5.

Looking ahead for the year ending March 31, 2026, Johnson Matthey said, "For 2025/26 we expect mid single digit percentage growth in group underlying operating profit at constant precious metal prices and constant currency, supported by self-help measures.? This assumes a full year of contribution from Catalyst Technologies. Whilst we expect good growth in the first half, overall performance will continue to be weighted towards the second half."

