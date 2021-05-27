Johnson Matthey forecasts growth in 2021 after annual profit fall

Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
Published

Chemicals maker Johnson Matthey on Thursday forecast low-to-mid teens growth in the current year due to robust demand for its autocatalytic converters and tighter pollution regulations in Asia, and reported a lower annual profit.

The maker of car pollution filters posted underlying operating profit of 504 million pounds ($711.45 million) for the year ended March 31, compared with 539 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7084 pounds)

