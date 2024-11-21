Johnson Matthey Executives Acquire Shares, Reflecting Confidence

Johnson Matthey (GB:JMAT) has released an update.
Johnson Matthey PLC has announced that several key executives, including the CEO, CFO, and other top management, have acquired ordinary shares as part of the company’s Share Incentive Plan. These transactions, conducted on November 20, 2024, at the London Stock Exchange, reflect ongoing share acquisitions by the company’s leadership. Such investments by senior management may indicate confidence in the company’s future prospects and stability.
