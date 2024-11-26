News & Insights

Stocks

Johnson Matthey Executes Share Buyback on LSE

November 26, 2024 — 02:14 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Johnson Matthey (GB:JMAT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Johnson Matthey has repurchased 67,003 of its ordinary shares from Citigroup Global Markets on the London Stock Exchange as part of its ongoing buyback program, announced earlier this year. The shares were bought at an average price of 1,504.47 pence and will be canceled, reflecting the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value.

For further insights into GB:JMAT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.