Johnson Matthey Executes Share Buyback on LSE

Johnson Matthey has repurchased 67,003 of its ordinary shares from Citigroup Global Markets on the London Stock Exchange as part of its ongoing buyback program, announced earlier this year. The shares were bought at an average price of 1,504.47 pence and will be canceled, reflecting the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value.

