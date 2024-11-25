Johnson Matthey Continues Share Buyback Strategy

Johnson Matthey (GB:JMAT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Johnson Matthey PLC has repurchased 58,568 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing buyback program, with prices ranging from 1,490.00p to 1,510.00p per share. This strategic move aims to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation, potentially boosting earnings per share. The company plans to cancel the acquired shares, indicating a strong commitment to its capital return strategy.

For further insights into GB:JMAT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.