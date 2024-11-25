Johnson Matthey Continues Share Buyback Strategy

Johnson Matthey (GB:JMAT) has released an update.
Johnson Matthey PLC has repurchased 58,568 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing buyback program, with prices ranging from 1,490.00p to 1,510.00p per share. This strategic move aims to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation, potentially boosting earnings per share. The company plans to cancel the acquired shares, indicating a strong commitment to its capital return strategy.
