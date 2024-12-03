News & Insights

Johnson Matthey Boosts Shareholder Value with Buyback

December 03, 2024 — 02:13 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Johnson Matthey (GB:JMAT) has released an update.

Johnson Matthey has announced the purchase of 293,400 of its own shares on the London Stock Exchange, with prices ranging between 1,359p and 1,400p, as part of its ongoing buyback programme. This move reflects the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation.

