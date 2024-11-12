News & Insights

Johnson Matthey Boosts Shareholder Value with Buyback

November 12, 2024 — 02:45 am EST

Johnson Matthey (GB:JMAT) has released an update.

Johnson Matthey Plc has repurchased 40,000 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 1,527.10 pence each as part of its ongoing buyback program. The shares were acquired through Citigroup Global Markets Limited on the London Stock Exchange and will be subsequently canceled. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding shares.

