Johnson Matthey Announces Total Voting Rights Update

Johnson Matthey Plc, listed on the London Stock Exchange, has announced its total issued share capital consisting of 181,090,859 ordinary shares, with 171,642,550 shares carrying one voting right each. The inclusion of 9,448,309 shares held in treasury is noted as part of the total share capital. Investors can use this information to assess their shareholdings in compliance with the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
