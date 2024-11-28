News & Insights

Stocks

Johnson Matthey Announces Insider Share Acquisition

November 28, 2024 — 11:22 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Johnson Matthey (GB:JMAT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Johnson Matthey Plc has reported a significant acquisition of shares by Megan Price, a person closely associated with the company’s General Counsel. This transaction, involving 4,984 ordinary shares valued at over £66,000, was executed on the London Stock Exchange, showcasing active insider trading activity within the company.

For further insights into GB:JMAT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.