Johnson Matthey Announces Insider Share Acquisition

Johnson Matthey (GB:JMAT) has released an update.
Johnson Matthey Plc has reported a significant acquisition of shares by Megan Price, a person closely associated with the company’s General Counsel. This transaction, involving 4,984 ordinary shares valued at over £66,000, was executed on the London Stock Exchange, showcasing active insider trading activity within the company.
