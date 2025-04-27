Markets
JNJ

Johnson & Johnson's TAR-200 Achieves Remarkable Response Rates In Certain Bladder Cancer Cases

April 27, 2025 — 03:39 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)today announced new data from Cohort 2 of the pivotal Phase 2b SunRISe-1 study evaluating TAR-200—an intravesical gemcitabine releasing system—for patients with certain types of bladder cancer. The study shows more than 82 percent of patients achieved complete response (CR) with more than half of responders remaining cancer-free at one year after complete response.

The findings demonstrated the highest complete response rate without reinduction with more than half of responders remaining cancer-free for at least 12 months. These results highlight the potential of TAR-200 as a breakthrough for people with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive, high-risk non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer (HR-NMIBC) with carcinoma in situ (CIS), with or without papillary tumors who are ineligible or refuse radical cystectomy (RC).

The company noted that most treatment-related adverse events (TRAEs) were mild and manageable. Overall, 71 patients (83.5 percent) experienced TRAEs, the majority of which were low-grade urinary symptoms, such as bladder irritation or discomfort. Eleven patients (12.9 percent) experienced Grade 3 or higher TRAEs, and five patients (5.9 percent) reported serious TRAEs. Only three patients (3.5 percent) discontinued treatment due to TRAEs, and there were no treatment-related deaths.

