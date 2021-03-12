Johnson & Johnson's Single-Shot COVID Vaccine Issued Emergency Use Listing By WHO

Markets
(RTTNews) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Friday announced that World Health Organization has issued Emergency Use Listing for the company's single-shot COVID-19 vaccine.

Late stage study of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine was well tolerated and demonstrated a 67 percent reduction in symptomatic COVID-19 disease in participants who received the vaccine in comparison to participants given the placebo.

The data also demonstrated the vaccine was 85 percent effective in preventing severe disease across all regions studied, and showed protection against COVID-19 related hospitalization and death across countries with different variants, beginning 28 days after vaccination.

"From the beginning of the pandemic, we have worked to develop and deliver a vaccine that could protect the health of people everywhere, and today's milestone represents significant progress toward ensuring global access to our single-shot vaccine," said Alex Gorsky, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Johnson & Johnson.

