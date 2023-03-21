Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) Decade-Low P/E Ratio Deserves Your Attention

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is currently trading at a decade-low forward P/E ratio. This is particularly interesting since the healthcare behemoth rarely trades at a discount. With the company boasting six decades of consecutive annual dividend increases and the stock featuring a multi-year high yield following its recent decline, the buying opportunity many dividend growth investors have been waiting for may have finally emerged. Johnson & Johnson's investment case now offers a greater degree of margin of safety than in prior years. Accordingly, I am bullish on the stock.

What Drove the Decline in Johnson & Johnson Shares?

Johnson & Johnson stock has declined by about 10% over the past year. This is not a significant decline relative to how most stocks have performed in this volatile market environment. However, for a stock whose share price tends to perform with little volatility over the years, the recent decline is certainly worth paying attention to. In my view, the main driver behind Johnson & Johnson's decline is investors demanding a higher yield from the stock as a result of the hasty interest rate hikes that have occurred in recent months.

Johnson & Johnson stock has been primarily held by income-oriented investors and funds who praise the company's multi-decade dividend growth streak and seek stability. However, with T-bills now offering significant yields, the cost of holding Johnson & Johnson (i.e., the stock's cost of equity) has risen greatly. In other words, the opportunity cost of holding Johnson & Johnson holding is now much wider relative to a couple of years back when interest rates were hovering near 0%.

Johnson & Johnson's Financial Performance Remains Rock-Solid

Despite the ongoing macroeconomic landscape taking control of Johnson & Johnson's stock price, we have to recognize that its financial performance remains rock-solid.

The company ended Fiscal 2022 on a high note, with total revenues for the year growing 1.3% to $94.9 billion. The relatively humble growth was due to unfavorable currency translations, as well as a decline in the sales of COVID-19 vaccines following their inflated sales in 2021. In constant currency and excluding vaccine-related sales, revenues for the year actually grew by 6.2%, in line with Jonhson & Johnson's tendency to grow its sales in the mid-single digits.

Further, adjusted earnings per share for the year reached an all-time high of $10.15, up 3.6% year-over-year, while management's guidance came in rather optimistic. In Fiscal 2023, the company expects to achieve adjusted earnings per share between $10.40 and $10.60, the midpoint of which implies similar growth of about 3.5%.

Of course, this is not a fantastic pace of growth, but it does illustrate Johnson & Johnson's resiliency, which can drive earnings growth even during a highly uncertain and inflationary market environment.

Why Does the Stock's Decline Present a Noteworthy Opportunity?

Johnson & Johnson's recent decline presents a noteworthy opportunity for a key reason -- that is, despite the earlier argument's validity about the cause of its stock decline, we have to incorporate the fact that Johnson & Johnson is a high-quality company whose earnings and dividends continue to grow at a satisfactory pace. In fact, the recent stock price decline, combined with the company's earnings hitting new all-time highs and the dividend increasing gradually, has not only caused JNJ's dividend yield (2.94%) to reach the higher end of its seven-year average but also its forward P/E ratio to tighten considerably.

For context, JNJ stock's dividend yield over the past seven years (excluding a very brief period of time during the COVID-19-driven "flash crash" in March of 2022) has hovered between 2.3% and 3.0%. Hence, with Johnson & Johnson currently yielding nearly 3%, investors can take advantage of a relatively high dividend yield attached to the stock.

In the meantime, the midpoint of management's adjusted earnings-per-share outlook for Fiscal 2023 points to $10.51, implying a 3.5% increase from last year's record earnings. The combination of record forward earnings projections against a declining stock price has driven Johnson & Johnson's forward P/E to 14.6. Again, excluding a brief period during March 2020, this is the lowest forward P/E the stock has traded at in just over 10 years. Therefore, Johnson & Johnson now trades with a notably higher margin of safety compared to its recent history.

Is JNJ Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

Turning to Wall Street, Johnson & Johnson has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on three Buys and six Holds assigned in the past three months. At $180, the average Johnson & Johnson stock forecast implies 17% upside potential.

The Takeaway

Dividend growth and income-oriented investors, in general, often argue that high-quality companies of the caliber of Johnson & Johnson rarely go on sale. The stock's recent decline may finally be offering the long-awaited chance for such investors to capitalize on.

The company's earnings continue to grow steadily, and so have its dividends, resulting in a multi-year-high dividend yield and multi-year-low valuation. Thus, the stock's investment case is now shielded by a relatively wider margin of safety, which can be a great advantage in such an uncertain market.

Simultaneously, the stock's humble valuation leaves much room for a potential multiple expansion toward its historical average (P/E of 15x-20x), signaling the possibility of notable upside, moving forward. Wall Street's estimates seem to agree with this positive outlook as well.

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.