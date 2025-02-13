Johnson & Johnson's Nipocalimab Shows Promising Results For IgG-Driven Diseases; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), on Thursday announced the publication of new data on nipocalimab, an investigational drug designed to treat IgG-driven alloantibody and autoantibody diseases.

The data, published in the journal mAbs, highlight the differentiated molecular design and clinical potential of nipocalimab as a targeted treatment option.

Nipocalimab is a fully human monoclonal antibody that blocks the neonatal Fc receptor or FcRn, reducing circulating IgG levels, including pathogenic autoantibodies and alloantibodies.

In preclinical studies, the drug demonstrated a high-affinity, pH-independent binding to FcRn, leading to a 75 percent reduction in IgG levels without affecting IgG production or other immune functions.

The promising results underscore nipocalimab's potential to address IgG-driven diseases such as generalized myasthenia gravis or gMG and other autoimmune disorders.

The drug has already received several key FDA designations, including Fast Track for diseases like hemolytic disease of the fetus and newborn or HDFN, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia or wAIHA, and fetal neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia or FNAIT.

Dr. Pushpa Narayanaswami, Vice Chair of Clinical Operations at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, commented, "The differentiated characteristics of nipocalimab could help effectively address the underlying causes of severe IgG-driven diseases, improving patient outcomes."

The ongoing Phase 1, 2, and 3 studies of nipocalimab support its potential as a transformative therapy for IgG-related diseases, with future clinical trials expected to provide more insight into its long-term efficacy.

Currently, JNJ is trading at $155.46 up by 0.13%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.