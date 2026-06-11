Johnson & Johnson's IMAAVY Shows Rapid And Durable Hemoglobin Improvements In Pivotal WAIHA Study

(RTTNews) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) reported that its IMAAVY (nipocalimab-aahu) delivered a rapid and durable improvement in hemoglobin levels in patients with warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia (wAIHA), marking a significant step forward for a rare autoimmune disease with no FDA-approved treatments.

The company presented the first comprehensive results from the Phase 2/3 ENERGY study, showing that patients receiving the 30 mg/kg dose achieved a statistically significant and sustained hemoglobin response compared with placebo.

Durable Hemoglobin Gains With Early Onset of Effect

According to the data, patients treated with IMAAVY experienced:

-a mean hemoglobin improvement of at least 1 g/dL as early as Week 1.

-approximately three times as many durable hemoglobin responses vs. placebo by Week 24.

-improvements in fatigue and reductions in corticosteroid use, based on patient-reported outcomes and clinical measures.

The therapy is designed to target pathogenic IgG autoantibodies—the antibodies responsible for destroying red blood cells in wAIHA—while preserving overall immune function.

Bruno Fattizzo, M.D., of the University of Milan noted that the rapid and durable improvements observed in the study could help address the debilitating fatigue commonly experienced by people living with wAIHA.

Understanding the ENERGY Study

The randomized, placebo-controlled ENERGY trial evaluated IMAAVY against a stringent primary endpoint requiring:

- hemoglobin increase of greater than or equal to 2 g/dL

- hemoglobin greater than or equal to 10 g/dL

-maintained for at least three visits over 28 days beginning by Week 16

-without rescue therapy or changes to background medications

Why wAIHA Represents a High Unmet Need

Warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia is a rare, life-threatening condition in which the immune system mistakenly destroys red blood cells. Patients often experience severe fatigue, shortness of breath, and cardiovascular strain.

Despite its seriousness, there are currently no FDA-approved therapies for wAIHA, leaving patients dependent on steroids, immunosuppressants, or transfusions— options that may be ineffective or poorly tolerated.

JNJ has traded between $149.04 and $251.71 over the past year. The stock closed Wednesday's trading at $238.49, up 0.63%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $239.15, up 0.26%.

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