Markets
JNJ

Johnson & Johnson's Fourth-Quarter Results Leave Wall Street With Mixed Emotions

Contributor
Cory Renauer The Motley Fool
Published

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) kicked off another earnings season with fourth-quarter results that missed analysts' consensus estimates on the top line, but contained enough positive surprises to keep the stock from plunging.

The world's largest healthcare company reported revenue of $20.75 billion, which was $80 million less than the average Wall Street estimate. The bottom line was a different story: Adjusted earnings of $1.88 per share surpassed expectations by one penny.

Shopping cart filled with pills.

Image source: Getty Images.

On the way down

Questions about how much asbestos makes it into talcum powder continued to pressure Johnson & Johnson's consumer goods segment. Sales of its baby care products fell 11% from the prior-year period to $421 million.

The company's pharmaceutical segment is still responsible for a slight majority of total revenue despite declining sales of Remicade. Biosimilar competition for the aging anti-inflammatory injection pushed fourth-quarter sales down by 16.4% year over year to $1.0 billion.

Similarly, J&J's blockbuster prostate cancer treatment, Zytiga has been facing generic competition since late 2018 that pushed its fourth-quarter sales 13.8% lower to $677 million.

Going up

J&J was able to report total fourth-quarter revenue that rose 1.7% because a handful of newer products have compensated for the declines of Zytiga and Remicade.

Sales of Stelara -- a treatment for psoriasis, Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis -- surged 17.7% year over year to $1.7 billion. Sales of the company's more recently launched psoriasis injection, Tremfya, rocketed 53.9% higher to $270 million.

Younger drug launches in J&J's oncology segment also stepped up their performance in the fourth quarter. Combined sales of blood cancer treatments Darzalex and Imbruvica rose 32.5% to $1.7 billion.

10 stocks we like better than Johnson & Johnson
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Johnson & Johnson wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

 

Cory Renauer owns shares of Johnson & Johnson. The Motley Fool recommends Johnson & Johnson. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JNJ

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular