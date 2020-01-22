Johnson & Johnson's Earnings Were Good Enough for Wall Street Analysts. The Stock Is Falling Anyway.

Johnson & Johnson reported earnings per share a penny higher than Wall Street analysts expected, but sales were slightly lower.

Johnson & Johnson’s fourth-quarter earnings met Wall Street analysts’ expectations, but that didn’t seem to be enough for investors.

Shares were down about 1.2% early on Wednesday, after the company reported earnings per share of $1.88 for the fourth quarter of 2019. That was a cent better than the S&P Capital IQ Consensus estimate.

Johnson & Johnson (ticker: JNJ) reported revenues of $20.75 billion for the quarter, slightly short of the $20.83 billion expected by analysts.

Analysts played down the revenue shortfall. “The JNJ 4Q numbers likely not good enough to get shares to rally much from here but nothing overly worrisome either,” wrote Jefferies health-care trading-desk analyst Jared Holz in a note out Wednesday.

The company also offered financial guidance for 2020, saying it expected adjusted operational sales to increase by 5% to 6% from 2019, and that adjusted operational earnings per share will be between $8.95 and $9.10.

Cowen analyst Joshua Jennings was positive on the sales growth forecast, writing that it “should quell any concerns surrounding 4Q sequential deceleration in the Pharma and Medical Device units.”

In a statement, Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky said that sales and earnings growth in 2019 was “driven by the strength of our Pharmaceutical business, accelerating performance in our Medical Devices business and improved profitability in our Consumer business.”

The earnings results come as the company continues to fight off product-liability litigation. In October, Johnson & Johnson agreed to pay $4 billion in a deal with four state attorneys general to settle the nationwide opioid litigation. That deal has yet to be finalized, and needs approval from a range of plaintiffs.

On an earnings call on Wednesday morning, Johnson & Johnson’s chief financial officer, Joseph Wolk, said that the company remained “cautiously optimistic” on the opioid negotiations. “We hope to hear more in the coming months from the lead negotiators,” he said.

The company reported quarterly sales of $10.5 billion in its pharmaceutical unit, up 3.5% from the same quarter last year.

“Despite the mixed results, we continue to recommend JNJ as one of our top ideas,” wrote Cantor Fitzgerald’s Louise Chen on Wednesday morning.

Write to Josh Nathan-Kazis at josh.nathan-kazis@barrons.com

