Johnson & Johnson's COGS On the Rise?

Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) cost of goods sold (COGS) has been on a rise. It accounted for 41% of its total expenses in 2018, compared to 39% in 2016. In fact, Johnson & Johnson’s COGS, when looked at as a percentage of its revenue, grew from 30% in 2016 to 33% in 2018. This can primarily be attributed to higher amortization costs. The figure is expected to remain around the current levels going forward. Johnson & Johnson’s COGS as a percentage of revenue, at 33% in 2018, is higher than the 21% figure for Pfizer and 29% figure for Roche, but in line with the 32% figure for Merck. In this note we discuss the key drivers of Johnson & Johnson’s expenses. Look at our interactive dashboard analysis ~ JNJ Expenses: How Does Johnson & Johnson Spend Money? ~ for more details.

Johnson & Johnson’s Total Expenses Were $66.0 Billion, With Operating Expenses of $61.5 Billion, And $2.7 Billion In Tax Expenses In 2018.

Breakdown of Johnson & Johnson’s Total Expenses in 2018 :

Total = $66.3 Bil Operating Expenses = $61.5 Bil Provision for income taxes = $2.7 Bil Non-operating expenses = $2.0 Bil



Johnson & Johnson’s Net Income Margin Has Declined Slightly Between 2016 And 2019, Although It Saw A Significant Decline In 2017, Due To The U.S. Tax Reforms

Johnson & Johnson’s Total Expenses Have Increased From $55.4 Billion In 2016 To $66.3 Billion In 2018

Johnson & Johnson’s total expenses have grown from $55.4 billion in 2016 to about $66.3 billion in 2018.

For 2020, we expect total expenses to be around $66.9 billion, which comprises of 1) Operating Expenses: $61.0 billion 2) Non-Operating Expense: $2.0 billion 3) Income Taxes: $3.9 billion

Below, we take a look at how the company’s key expense components have trended and the key reasons for the change.

1. Operating Expenses Have Increased From $52.0 Billion In 2016 To $61.5 Billion In 2019, Driven By (A) $5.4 Billion Increase In COGS (B) $2.6 Billion Increase In SG&A Expenses, (C) $1.7 Billion Increase In R&D, And (D) $1.0 Billion Increase In Other Operating Expenses.

(A) Cost of Goods Sold (COGS) grew from $21.7 billion in 2016 to $27.1 billion in 2018, driven by higher amortization costs. As a % revenues, COGS has increased from 30% to 33% over the same period.

(B) SG&A expenses have increased from $19.9 billion in 2016 to $22.5 billion in 2018, driven by higher expenses incurred towards new product launches. As a % of revenues, SG&A has remained around the 28% mark over the past few years.

(C) R&D expenses increased from $9.1 billion in 2016 to about $10.8 billion in 2018, led by pharmaceuticals portfolio expansion. As a % of revenue, R&D expenses have grown slightly from 12.7% in 2016 to 13.2% in 2018.

(D) Other operating expenses have increased from <$50 million in 2016 to $1.1 billion in 2018, driven by higher impairment charges. As a % of revenues, other operating expenses grew from <0.5% to 1.4% during the same period.

2. Johnson & Johnson’s Non-Operating Expenses Are On The Rise

The company’s non-operating expenses includes interest & other expenses.

Non-operating expenses have increased from $1.3 billion in 2016 to $2.0 billion in 2018, driven by higher litigation expenses.

As a % of revenues, interest & other expenses grew from 1.9% to 2.1% during the same period.

It is expected to increase to 4.3% in 2019, driven by higher litigation expenses.

3. Taxes Have Declined

Johnson & Johnson’s income tax expense has declined from $3.8 billion in 2016 to about $2.7 billion in 2018.

This was driven by the U.S. federal income tax reforms.

What’s behind Trefis? See How it’s Powering New Collaboration and What-Ifs

For CFOs and Finance Teams | Product, R&D, and Marketing Teams

More Trefis Data

Like our charts? Explore example interactive dashboards and create your own.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.