Markets
JNJ

Johnson & Johnson's CAR-T Partner Legend Biotech Plans IPO

Contributor
Mark Prvulovic The Motley Fool
Published

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) partner Legend Biotech is planning for a U.S. initial public offering. The company, which is owned by the Hong Kong-listed GenScript Biotech, has submitted a draft registration proposal to the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission (SEC), laying down the groundwork for an eventual IPO.

Legend Biotech was a relatively obscure company until its chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) candidate showed impressive results in patients with multiple myeloma, a rare type of blood and bone marrow cancer. Back in 2017, when Legend first published its findings, its CAR-T candidate demonstrated a 100% response rate with a 94% clinical remission rate in a population of 35 drug-resistant patients.

A businessman holding a red arrow moving upwards with the letters IPO on stocks of coins.

Image source: Getty Images.

The results were so impressive that Johnson & Johnson decided to partner with Legend, paying $350 million in cash to help develop the program. Under the agreement, the pharmaceutical giant paid half of Legend's development costs in return for a 50% cut of all profits from international sales -- except in China, where GenScript Biotech would keep 70% of all profits. Legend's IPO filing is still confidential, so key details such as how much the biotech company intends to raise are anyone's guess at this point.

Understanding CAR-T Therapies

CAR-T therapies are a new type of cancer treatment, and they have shown promising results so far. Patients' T cells (an important type of cell in the immune system) are extracted from their blood and modified in a laboratory to better target cancer cells, then reinfused into the patient. Unfortunately, CAR-T therapies tend to be extremely expensive, costing as much as $475,000 for a round of treatment depending on the type of cancer.

10 stocks we like better than Johnson & Johnson
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Johnson & Johnson wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

 

Mark Prvulovic has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Johnson & Johnson. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JNJ

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular