Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therapy gets U.S. FDA approval

Oct 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Johnson & Johnson's JNJ.N therapy for treating a type of multiple myeloma, giving another treatment option to patients with the incurable blood cancer, the regulator said on Tuesday.

