Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therapy gets U.S. FDA approval

Contributors
Raghav Mahobe Reuters
Manas Mishra Reuters
Khushi Mandowara Reuters
Amruta Khandekar Reuters
Published
Oct 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Johnson & Johnson's JNJ.N therapy for treating a type of multiple myeloma, giving another treatment option to patients with the incurable blood cancer, the regulator said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Raghav Mahobe, Manas Mishra, Khushi Mandowara and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

