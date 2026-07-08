Johnson & Johnson Wins FDA Approval For Dual Energy THERMOCOOL SMARTTOUCH SF Platform

(RTTNews) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) announced that the U.S. FDA has approved its Dual Energy THERMOCOOL SMARTTOUCH SF Platform, an advanced catheter ablation solution that combines radiofrequency (RF) and pulsed field (PF) energy in a single device.

The platform, integrated with the CARTO ecosystem, gives electrophysiologists greater versatility to tailor treatment based on patient anatomy and case complexity. It builds on the THERMOCOOL SMARTTOUCH SF system, which has extensive clinical validation and has already treated more than one million patients in the U.S. Michael Bodner, Company Group Chair, Electrophysiology & Neurovascular, MedTech, described the approval as "another important milestone in what has been an incredible pace of innovation for our business," emphasizing the company's goal of equipping physicians with technologies to manage increasingly complex cases.

Clinical experts noted that having both RF and PF energy integrated into one catheter system allows physicians to adapt their approach for different anatomies and treatment goals, supporting more predictable procedures and reproducible workflows. Following FDA approval, Johnson & Johnson plans to initiate a phased commercial rollout in the U.S. beginning this summer.

JNJ has traded between $154.80 and $269.43 over the past year. The stock closed Tuesday's trading at $267.24, up 3.05%. In pre-market trading session, the stock is at $266.75, down 0.19%.

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