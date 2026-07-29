Johnson & Johnson vs. Eli Lilly: Reliable Stability vs. Rapid Revenue Growth

Key Points

Eli Lilly currently displays stronger upward momentum in top-line growth, whereas Johnson & Johnson maintains a higher but flatter overall baseline.

Over roughly the last eight quarters, the two companies experienced diverging patterns, with Johnson & Johnson staying mostly stable quarter over quarter and Eli Lilly posting consistent sequential increases.

Investors should watch whether the closing revenue gap between the two companies continues to narrow or stabilizes in upcoming quarters.

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Johnson & Johnson: A Stable Baseline

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is a holding company that generates revenue by researching, developing, and manufacturing products across its innovative medicine and medical technology segments.

The company recently entered a definitive agreement to acquire Firefly Bio, and it reported about a 22% net income margin for the quarter ended June 28, 2026.

Eli Lilly: Scaling Rapidly

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company that earns its revenue by developing and commercializing human medicines, offering a comprehensive suite of diabetes and oncology medications.

It completed the acquisition of Centessa Pharmaceuticals and recorded about a 37% net income margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Why Revenue Matters for Retail Investors

Revenue here refers to the data provider's standardized income-statement revenue line item, and it serves as a fundamental starting point for investors to evaluate a company's ability to attract customers and grow its core operations.

Quarterly Revenue for Johnson & Johnson and Eli Lilly

Quarter (Period End) Johnson & Johnson Revenue Eli Lilly Revenue Q3 2024 (period ended Sept. 2024) $22.5 billion $11.4 billion Q4 2024 (period ended Dec. 2024) $22.5 billion $13.5 billion Q1 2025 (period ended March 2025) $21.9 billion $12.7 billion Q2 2025 (period ended June 2025) $23.7 billion $15.6 billion Q3 2025 (period ended Sept. 2025) $24.0 billion $17.6 billion Q4 2025 (period ended Dec. 2025) $24.6 billion $19.3 billion Q1 2026 (period ended March 2026) $24.1 billion $19.8 billion Q2 2026 (period ended June 2026) $25.3 billion Not yet reported

Foolish Take

Johnson & Johnson has long been considered a blue chip stock — a giant company with a long history of success, steady revenue, and financial strength. These types of stocks can be foundational for a diverse portfolio, offering reliable income in the form of dividends (J&J currently pays out about a 2% dividend yield), but they’re not usually very exciting in terms of growth. Indeed, the chart above shows that Johnson & Johnson is still growing its revenue, albeit slowly, largely due to its portfolio of pharmaceutical products.

But Eli Lilly is closing the gap. It competes with Johnson & Johnson in the immunology and oncology segment of the market, but its recent success has been propelled by its leading position in obesity and diabetes, anchored by top performers Mounjaro and Zepbound.

Both companies continue to make strategic acquisitions to grow their product offerings, and while Eli Lilly is still in growth mode, it does pay a modest dividend. Both companies also boast solid net income margins, which is typical of giants in healthcare and pharmaceuticals that benefit from patent protections, high barriers to entry, and pricing protections. These are also the things interested investors should keep an eye on. The possibility of patent expiration and increased competition means it’s important for a company not to lean too heavily on one blockbuster drug. Eli Lilly could very well continue to narrow the gap with Johnson & Johnson on its parabolic ride higher, but it’s also competing against Johnson & Johnson’s more diversified and stable business.

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Sarah Sidlow has positions in Johnson & Johnson. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Eli Lilly. The Motley Fool recommends Johnson & Johnson. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.