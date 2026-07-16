Johnson & Johnson vs. Eli Lilly and: Which Pharma Giant Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Johnson & Johnson maintains a diversified presence across innovative medicine and medical technology, generating significant cash flow.

Eli Lilly is experiencing rapid growth driven by its dominant position in the cardiometabolic and obesity treatment markets.

Which healthcare leader is the better addition to your portfolio in 2026?

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Determining where to allocate capital in the healthcare sector often involves choosing between established stability and aggressive growth. Both Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) and Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE:LLY) offer unique paths for investors.

Johnson & Johnson is a diversified healthcare leader with significant operations in medical technology and pharmaceuticals. Eli Lilly has recently emerged as a growth powerhouse focused on metabolic health and weight-loss treatments. Comparing these two giants helps you decide between a stable, diversified income play and a fast-growing pharmaceutical specialist.

The case for Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson operates as a leader among healthcare stocks through its Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. Its portfolio includes blockbusters like Darzalex, which accounted for approximately 15% of revenue in 2025. The company is currently in the middle of a strategic shift, including a planned separation of its orthopedics business.

In FY 2025, revenue reached nearly $94.2 billion, representing about 6% growth over the previous year. Net income for the period was $26.8 billion, a significant increase from the $14.1 billion reported in the prior year.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is roughly 0.6x. This metric compares total debt to shareholders’ equity, providing insight into how the company finances its operations. Free cash flow reached nearly $19.7 billion for the fiscal year.

The case for Eli Lilly

Eli Lilly and Co has centered its growth strategy on cardiometabolic health, primarily through its treatments for diabetes and weight management. These products, including Mounjaro and Zepbound, accounted for roughly 56% of total revenue in 2025. This focus allows the company to tap into rapidly expanding global markets for obesity care and chronic disease management.

During FY 2025, revenue surged to nearly $65.2 billion, representing approximately 45% growth over the prior fiscal year. Net income followed this upward trajectory, reaching nearly $20.6 billion, reflecting strong demand and pricing power across its primary drug lines.

According to its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is approximately 1.6x. This indicates the company uses more debt relative to its equity than its larger peer. Free cash flow reached nearly $9.0 billion for the fiscal year.

Risk profile comparison

Johnson & Johnson faces pressure under the Inflation Reduction Act to negotiate drug prices for drugs like Stelara. The company is also facing thousands of lawsuits related to its talc-containing powders, which could result in substantial settlements. Patent expirations and supply chain complexities further threaten its market share and production stability.

Eli Lilly faces heavy revenue concentration, with over half of its sales coming from just two products. The company is also navigating litigation after a court restored a breach-of-contract case brought by Teva Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TEVA). Integration of recent acquisitions and government price negotiations remain constant financial and operational risk.

Valuation comparison

Johnson & Johnson is cheaper based on its Forward P/E and P/S ratio, while Eli Lilly commands a growth premium.

Metric Johnson & Johnson Eli Lilly and Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 21.9x 31.8x 392.9x P/S ratio 6.4x 14.3x

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLV sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Eli Lilly and Johnson & Johnson overlap in some healthcare segments, such as prescription drugs, while JNJ’s business is broader, also covering non-medicine healthcare products.

Eli Lilly is riding a wave of success with its GLP-1 drugs Zepbound for weight loss and Mounjaro, which is the same drug for diabetes control. There is still plenty of growth left in the treatment, and that is expected to power revenue up as high as 30% in 2026, to $85.2 billion, with close to $31 billion in net income. Its next weight-loss drug, Retatrutide, is hotly anticipated for its triple-agonist approach, which is expected to exceed the weight-loss results of Zepbound. The company is also targeting less affluent customers with a lower-cost GLP pill called Foundayo, which it sells directly to consumers.

Besides GLP-1s, Lilly is working on a small interfering RNA therapeutic targeting lipoprotein(a) for the prevention of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease in patients with elevated lipoprotein(a) levels. Analysts believe it will be a blockbuster ($1 billion or more lifetime revenue) if approved.

Johnson & Johnson, meanwhile, is an overlooked behemoth compared to fast growers like Eli Lilly. The business has 28 products and platforms that generate more than $1 billion in annual revenue. Its pharmaceuticals arm, Innovative Medicine, has had two FDA approvals recently, and has two more approved drug product launches this year in the E.U. and U.S. Innovative Medicine is 65% of JNJ’s annual revenue and appears to have a robust pipeline beyond those pending products. MedTech, its other arm, sells a wide range of healthcare products, including wound care, surgical instruments and implants, hip and knee replacements, and spinal implants. The recent buy of Atraverse Medical bolsters that business.

Both Lilly and JNJ are blockbuster-producing pharma giants with defensible market positions. Each is a compelling investment, but the nod here goes to Eli Lilly because its primary product, GLP-1s and related drugs, are products that most patients will take for a lifetime for weight maintenance after initial weight loss. That’s a huge, continuing market even if competition from other GLP-1s intensifies.

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Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Eli Lilly. The Motley Fool recommends Johnson & Johnson. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.