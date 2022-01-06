Markets
JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Protects Up To Six Months Against COVID-19 Breakthrough Infections

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - A real-world study showed that a single shot of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine resulted in long-lasting protection for up to six months against COVID-19 breakthrough infections, hospitalizations, and intensive care unit (ICU) admissions, the company said in a statement.

The study was conducted between January 1 and September 7, 2021.

The study results showed that the effectiveness of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine against breakthrough infections and hospitalizations remained durable. The mRNA vaccines (two-doses) showed waning effectiveness for hospitalizations and breakthrough infections.

Johnson & Johnson said protection against infection from its single shot vaccine starts to wane only from the fourth month compared to the second month in the case of two-dose vaccines from Pfizer Inc/BioNTech and Moderna.

All three vaccines authorized or approved in the U.S showed no evidence of waning protection against COVID-19-related ICU admissions at any point, showing strong sustained protection against critically severe disease.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JNJ

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular