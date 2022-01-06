Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Protects Up To Six Months Against COVID-19 Breakthrough Infections

(RTTNews) - A real-world study showed that a single shot of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine resulted in long-lasting protection for up to six months against COVID-19 breakthrough infections, hospitalizations, and intensive care unit (ICU) admissions, the company said in a statement.

The study was conducted between January 1 and September 7, 2021.

The study results showed that the effectiveness of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine against breakthrough infections and hospitalizations remained durable. The mRNA vaccines (two-doses) showed waning effectiveness for hospitalizations and breakthrough infections.

Johnson & Johnson said protection against infection from its single shot vaccine starts to wane only from the fourth month compared to the second month in the case of two-dose vaccines from Pfizer Inc/BioNTech and Moderna.

All three vaccines authorized or approved in the U.S showed no evidence of waning protection against COVID-19-related ICU admissions at any point, showing strong sustained protection against critically severe disease.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.