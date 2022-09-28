Markets
Johnson & Johnson Unveils Kenvue Brand Name For Planned Consumer Health Company

(RTTNews) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) announced Kenvue as the name for the planned New Consumer Health Company. The new logo centers on the K symbol. Kenvue will become a standalone global consumer health company in 2023. Usage of the new company logo and corporate brand identity will be effective upon completion of the planned separation, the company said.

Thibaut Mongon, CEO Designate, Kenvue, said: "We breathe life into some of the world's most iconic and beloved brands every day, so we harnessed that same expertise, love, and energy into developing our new corporate identity."

