Johnson & Johnson To Unveil Key TAR-200 Data At AUA 2025 For Bladder Cancer Treatment

(RTTNews) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Monday announced that it is set to present pivotal data from its oncology pipeline at the American Urological Association or AUA 2025 Annual Meeting in Las Vegas, from April 26-29.

Key highlights include a 12-month duration of response - DOR results from the Phase 2b SunRISe-1 study assessing TAR-200, an intravesical gemcitabine-releasing system for patients with BCG-unresponsive high-risk non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer or HR-NMIBC with carcinoma in situ or CIS. These findings will be featured in a high-profile plenary session focused on transformative clinical trials in urology.

TAR-200, which delivers sustained therapy directly into the bladder, has shown promising complete response rates. It aims to provide a tolerable, bladder-sparing alternative to radical cystectomy, particularly for elderly patients or those with comorbidities. First-time results from another SunRISe-1 cohort studying TAR-200 monotherapy in patients with papillary-only HR-NMIBC will also be presented.

Additionally, Johnson & Johnson will share progress updates on TAR-210, an erdafitinib-releasing system, and other ongoing Phase 3 trials evaluating TAR-200 against traditional therapies. The investigational device TAR-200, which has already received Breakthrough Therapy Designation and is under FDA review, has been used over 10,000 times in clinical settings.

These presentations aim to redefine treatment for HR-NMIBC —a highly recurrent, difficult-to-treat form of bladder cancer that often forces patients to consider life-altering surgeries. The company also plans to present real-world prostate cancer data, further underlining its commitment to advancing oncology solutions.

JNJ is currently trading at $157.35 or 0.07% lower, on the NYSE.

