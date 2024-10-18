Johnson & Johnson Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with JNJ, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Johnson & Johnson.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $104,000, and 7, calls, for a total amount of $338,554.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $160.0 to $180.0 for Johnson & Johnson over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Johnson & Johnson's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Johnson & Johnson's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $160.0 to $180.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Johnson & Johnson Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JNJ PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $2.63 $2.4 $2.6 $165.00 $104.0K 2.3K 481 JNJ CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $3.1 $2.3 $3.0 $165.00 $60.0K 7.9K 0 JNJ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $3.05 $2.97 $2.97 $165.00 $59.4K 7.9K 1.0K JNJ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $3.2 $2.85 $2.93 $165.00 $58.5K 7.9K 404 JNJ CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $2.94 $2.9 $2.94 $165.00 $51.4K 7.9K 855

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is the world's largest and most diverse healthcare firm. It has two divisions: pharmaceutical and medical devices. These now represent all of the company's sales following the divestment of the consumer business, Kenvue, in 2023. The drug division focuses on the following therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neurology, pulmonary, cardiology, and metabolic diseases. Geographically, just over half of total revenue is generated in the United States.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Johnson & Johnson, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Johnson & Johnson Currently trading with a volume of 1,877,656, the JNJ's price is up by 0.27%, now at $164.92. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 95 days. What The Experts Say On Johnson & Johnson

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $201.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $215. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $215. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Johnson & Johnson with a target price of $175. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $215. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on Johnson & Johnson, maintaining a target price of $185.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Johnson & Johnson options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

