Johnson & Johnson Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Johnson & Johnson.

Looking at options history for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 55% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 22% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $626,665 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $170,474.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $150.0 and $160.0 for Johnson & Johnson, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Johnson & Johnson's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Johnson & Johnson's whale trades within a strike price range from $150.0 to $160.0 in the last 30 days.

Johnson & Johnson Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JNJ PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $2.25 $2.21 $2.23 $155.00 $200.7K 1.5K 1.8K JNJ PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $2.22 $2.17 $2.23 $155.00 $200.7K 1.5K 933 JNJ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $3.25 $3.15 $3.15 $155.00 $126.0K 148 448 JNJ CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $2.03 $2.02 $2.03 $160.00 $75.9K 12.6K 1.7K JNJ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $2.12 $2.12 $2.12 $160.00 $69.3K 12.6K 902

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is the world's largest and most diverse healthcare firm. It has two divisions: pharmaceutical and medical devices. These now represent all of the company's sales following the divestment of the consumer business, Kenvue, in 2023. The drug division focuses on the following therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neurology, pulmonary, cardiology, and metabolic diseases. Geographically, just over half of total revenue is generated in the United States.

Current Position of Johnson & Johnson With a volume of 4,368,612, the price of JNJ is up 0.06% at $159.49. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 57 days. What The Experts Say On Johnson & Johnson

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $188.75.

In a cautious move, an analyst from Daiwa Capital downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $150. In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $215. An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $215. In a cautious move, an analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $175.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

