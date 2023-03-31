Johnson & Johnson unit loses bid to stay in bankruptcy during Supreme Court appeal

March 31 (Reuters) - A U.S. court on Friday declined to delay the dismissal of a Johnson & Johnson company's JNJ.N bankruptcy, directing the bankruptcy to be dismissed despite a planned U.S. Supreme Court appeal that could revive the company's effort to resolve tens of thousands of lawsuits over its talc products in bankruptcy.

(Reporting by Dietrich Knauth; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

