Johnson & Johnson, U.S. gov't expand pact to support next phase of COVID-19 vaccine R&D

Contributor
Sabahatjahan Contractor Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Johnson & Johnson and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services have expanded an agreement to support the next phase of COVID-19 vaccine candidate research and development, the company said on Saturday.

Under the agreement the company will commit approximately $604 million and the HHS Department's Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority will commit about $454 million to support the Phase 3 ENSEMBLE trial evaluating Janssen's investigational COVID-19 vaccine candidate as a single dose in up to 60,000 volunteers worldwide, the company said in a statement

