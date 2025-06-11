BioTech
JNJ

Johnson & Johnson: TREMFYA Significantly Reduces Symptoms Of PsA In APEX Study

June 11, 2025 — 08:31 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) announced findings from the Phase 3b APEX study showing that TREMFYA significantly reduced both signs and symptoms of active psoriatic arthritis and inhibited progression of joint structural damage at 24 weeks compared to placebo. In the Phase 3b APEX study, TREMFYA significantly inhibited progression of joint structural damage, including joint erosions and space narrowing, in patients with active PsA at Week 24 as assessed by the PsA modified van der Heijde-Sharp score. TREMFYA also improved both joint and skin symptoms in patients with active PsA.

"With these results from the APEX study, TREMFYA has set a new bar for joint preservation as the only IL-23 inhibitor proven to significantly inhibit structural damage in active psoriatic arthritis, an inflammatory arthritis that can develop in up to 30% of people living with psoriasis," said Terence Rooney, Vice President, Rheumatology Disease Area Leader, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

JNJ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.