Johnson & Johnson: TREMFYA Significantly Reduces Symptoms Of PsA In APEX Study

(RTTNews) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) announced findings from the Phase 3b APEX study showing that TREMFYA significantly reduced both signs and symptoms of active psoriatic arthritis and inhibited progression of joint structural damage at 24 weeks compared to placebo. In the Phase 3b APEX study, TREMFYA significantly inhibited progression of joint structural damage, including joint erosions and space narrowing, in patients with active PsA at Week 24 as assessed by the PsA modified van der Heijde-Sharp score. TREMFYA also improved both joint and skin symptoms in patients with active PsA.

"With these results from the APEX study, TREMFYA has set a new bar for joint preservation as the only IL-23 inhibitor proven to significantly inhibit structural damage in active psoriatic arthritis, an inflammatory arthritis that can develop in up to 30% of people living with psoriasis," said Terence Rooney, Vice President, Rheumatology Disease Area Leader, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine.

