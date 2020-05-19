US Markets
JNJ

Johnson & Johnson to stop selling talc-based Johnson's Baby Powder in U.S., Canada

Credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON

Johnson and Johnson on Tuesday said it would stop selling its talc-based Johnson’s Baby Powder in the United States and Canada as part of a broad reassesment of its consumer product portfolio prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

May 19 (Reuters) - Johnson and Johnson JNJ.N on Tuesday said it would stop selling its talc-based Johnson’s Baby Powder in the United States and Canada as part of a broad reassesment of its consumer product portfolio prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

J&J faces lawsuits from consumers claiming its talc products, including Johnson’s Baby Powder, caused their cancer, but J&J said it remains confident in the product's safety.

JNJ

