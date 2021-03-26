Johnson & Johnson to distribute 11 million COVID-19 shots next week - White House

March 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. government will distribute 11 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's JNJ.N COVID-19 shot next week as it continues to ramp up vaccine production to support the White House's effort to get 200 million shots in arms in the first 100 days of President Biden's term, a White House official said on Friday.

Jeff Zients, the White House's COVID-19 response coordinator, said that the United States is still on track to deliver on its goal of making shots available to all adults by May.

Vaccine manufacturers Pfizer Inc PFE.N, Moderna Inc MRNA.N and J&J expect to hit their target of supplying 240 million COVID-19 shots between them in the first quarter of 2021 despite delays in some shipments in March, he added.

(Reporting by Carl O'Donnell Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((Carl.ODonnell@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6629;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.