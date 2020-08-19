Adds details on deal, Momenta's therapy, shares
Aug 19 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N said on Wednesday it would buy Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc MNTA.O for about $6.5 billion in cash to bolster its portfolio of treatments for autoimmune diseases.
Momenta shares were up 68% at $51.98 before the bell, just shy of the offer price of $52.20.
The deal gives Johnson & Johnson's Janssen unit access to Momenta's experimental therapy, nipocalimab, being tested for myasthenia gravis, a neuromuscular disease that causes weakness in muscles.
"Nipocalimab gives Janssen the opportunity to reach significantly more patients by pursuing indications across many autoimmune diseases," Johnson & Johnson said in a statement.
The drug is being developed to treat diseases where the body's own antibodies attack or damage proteins and cells.
J&J reiterated its 2020 adjusted earnings per share forecast and said it expected the deal to close in the second half of 2020.
(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/Manasmishra24; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 2709;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryJNJ MNTA
Other TopicsUS Markets
Latest Culture Videos
Explore CultureExplore
Most Popular
- Krista Brown: Why Asking Questions Is Key To Your Internship Experience
- NCAA college football cancellations could send networks, advertisers scrambling into 2021
- Johnson & Johnson to buy Momenta for about $6.5 bln
- NCAA college football cancellations could send networks, advertisers scrambling into 2021