Culture
JNJ

Johnson & Johnson to buy Momenta for about $6.5 bln

Contributor
Manas Mishra Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Johnson & Johnson said on Wednesday it would buy Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc for about $6.5 billion in cash to bolster its portfolio of treatments for autoimmune diseases.

Adds details on deal, Momenta's therapy, shares

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N said on Wednesday it would buy Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc MNTA.O for about $6.5 billion in cash to bolster its portfolio of treatments for autoimmune diseases.

Momenta shares were up 68% at $51.98 before the bell, just shy of the offer price of $52.20.

The deal gives Johnson & Johnson's Janssen unit access to Momenta's experimental therapy, nipocalimab, being tested for myasthenia gravis, a neuromuscular disease that causes weakness in muscles.

"Nipocalimab gives Janssen the opportunity to reach significantly more patients by pursuing indications across many autoimmune diseases," Johnson & Johnson said in a statement.

The drug is being developed to treat diseases where the body's own antibodies attack or damage proteins and cells.

J&J reiterated its 2020 adjusted earnings per share forecast and said it expected the deal to close in the second half of 2020.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/Manasmishra24; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 2709;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JNJ MNTA

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Culture Videos

    Level Up With Winnie Sun: Next Generation: GenZ

    The world is ever-evolving and is in need of the younger generation, or Gen Zs. So-called “digital-ites,” Gen Zs are adept at digital technology and social media, always ready to adapt to changing trends and quick to research information.

    Aug 11, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Culture

    Explore

    Most Popular