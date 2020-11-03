Johnson & Johnson to appeal $2.12 bln talc verdict to U.S. Supreme Court

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N said on Tuesday it will ask the U.S. Supreme Court to review a $2.12 billion damages award to women who blamed their ovarian cancer on asbestos in its baby powder and other talc products.

The company issued the statement after the Missouri Supreme Court refused to hear its appeal from a June 23 ruling by a mid-level state appeals court, which upheld a jury's liability finding.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)

