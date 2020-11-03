US Markets
JNJ

Johnson & Johnson to appeal $2.12 bln talc verdict to U.S. Supreme Court

Contributor
Jonathan Stempel Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Johnson & Johnson said on Tuesday it will ask the U.S. Supreme Court to review a $2.12 billion damages award to women who blamed their ovarian cancer on asbestos in its baby powder and other talc products.

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N said on Tuesday it will ask the U.S. Supreme Court to review a $2.12 billion damages award to women who blamed their ovarian cancer on asbestos in its baby powder and other talc products.

The company issued the statement after the Missouri Supreme Court refused to hear its appeal from a June 23 ruling by a mid-level state appeals court, which upheld a jury's liability finding.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((jon.stempel@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6317; Reuters Messaging: jon.stempel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JNJ

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular