Johnson & Johnson To Acquire Rights To Numab Therapeutics' Clinical-Stage Bispecific Antibody NM26

(RTTNews) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) announced Tuesday it has entered into a definitive agreement with biotechnology company Numab Therapeutics to acquire its wholly-owned subsidiary from Numab's shareholders in an all-cash transaction of approximately $1.25 billion.

The acquisition will give Johnson & Johnson the global rights to a novel, investigational first-in-class bispecific antibody, NM26.

NM26, which is ready to enter Phase 2 studies, targets two clinically proven pathways, IL-4R alpha subunit (IL-4Ra) and IL-31, in atopic dermatitis (AD). Atopic dermatitis, the most common inflammatory skin disease, is highly heterogeneous with different disease-driving mechanisms in distinct patient subpopulations.

In addition to potentially transforming the standard of care for AD, NM26 could also be efficacious in other inflammatory skin diseases involving Th2 inflammation and itch.

The closing of the transaction is expected to occur in the second half of 2024, following clearance under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions. Accounting treatment will be communicated on or before the close of the transaction.

