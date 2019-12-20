Johnson & Johnson To Acquire Remaining Stake In Verb Surgical - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) agreed Friday to acquire the remaining stake in Verb Surgical Inc. following a successful strategic collaboration with Verily, an Alphabet company.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2020, subject to antitrust clearance and customary closing conditions. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Verb Surgical's world-class robotics and data science capabilities combined with Johnson & Johnson's health care leadership and global reach advance the company's vision to make medical interventions smarter, less invasive and more personalized.

Johnson & Johnson said they are building a truly differentiated digital surgery ecosystem to change the standard of care for generations to come, and the collaboration with Verily has enabled the advancement of its vision to help improve outcomes for patients around the world.

Combining groundbreaking robotics, enhanced visualization, advanced instrumentation, machine learning, data analytics and powerful end-to-end connectivity, Johnson & Johnson continues to strengthen its digital surgery portfolio.

