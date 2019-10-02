Johnson & Johnson Strikes Deal to Avoid a Key Opioid Trial

After losing a high-profile opioid trial over the summer, drugmaker Johnson & Johnson has cut a deal to sit out the next key trial in the sprawling opioid litigation.

The company will pay a total of $20.4 million, including $5 million for legal expenses, to two Ohio counties, Cuyahoga and Summit.

The news comes days after The Wall Street Journal reported that Johnson & Johnson (ticker: JNJ) and a handful of other drugmakers were developing an unusual strategy to settle the opioid claims against them by effectively piggybacking on the deal through which OxyContin maker Purdue Pharmaceutical filed for bankruptcy last month.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson were up 0.5% following the Journal story on Tuesday, and another 1% in premarket trading Wednesday following news of that the company had reached a deal. S&P 500 futures were down 0.5%.

The new settlement gives Johnson & Johnson some breathing room. Under the terms of the deal, the company will pay a total of $20.4 million, including $5 million for legal expenses, to two Ohio counties, Cuyahoga and Summit. Those counties had been selected as plaintiffs in a so-called bellwether trial conducted as part of the federal multidistrict proceeding that encompasses roughly 2,000 opioid cases brought by local governments.

The bellwether trial, set to begin late this month, is the first trial in the multidistrict proceeding, and is meant to be used to inform settlement discussions. A number of companies have already reached narrow settlements with Cuyahoga and Summit to get out of the trial, including Mallinckrodt (MNK), Allergan (AGN), and Endo International (ENDP).

“The settlement allows the company to avoid the resource demands and uncertainty of a trial as it continues to seek meaningful progress in addressing the nation’s opioid crisis,” Johnson & Johnson said in a statement on Tuesday. “The Company recognizes the opioid crisis is a complex public health challenge and is working collaboratively to help communities and people in need.”

In a statement, the lead counsels of the committee that is managing the plaintiff’s side of the cases in the multidistrict litigation said that the settlement brought the total paid to the two counties to $60 million. “This settlement also provides urgently-needed funds to these two counties to support lifesaving programs like those treating babies born to mothers addicted to opioids,” the attorneys said. “The leadership of Summit and Cuyahoga counties have always kept these immediate needs in their sight while protecting the most vulnerable members of their communities.”

The deal marks a departure for the company, which has shown a willingness to litigate the opioid issue. This summer, Johnson & Johnson hung on as the sole defendant to go to trial in an opioid case brought by Oklahoma’s attorney general. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) and Purdue both settled before trial. Johnson & Johnson lost in court, with the judge ordering the company to pay more than $572 million to the state. The company has said it plans to appeal.

Analysts said that the Ohio deal won’t end the opioid overhang for the company, but could please investors. “While this does not clear the company of all potential opioid-related litigation liability, we expect the settlement to be viewed favorably by investors,” Credit Suisse analyst Matt Miksic wrote in a note out Wednesday. “We continue to believe increased clarity regarding the range of potential litigation-related liability facing the company should increasingly return the stock to trading and valuation based primarily on fundamentals.”

The Wall Street Journal story on Monday hinted at one possible way out for the company. According to the Journal, Johnson & Johnson and other drugmakers, including Endo and Teva, hope to enact a global settlement of the opioid litigation through the bankruptcy court overseeing the Purdue bankruptcy. The companies wouldn’t declare bankruptcy themselves, but would pay settlement money into a trust in return for relief from their opioid liabilities. According to the Journal, the potential deal is in the early planning stages.

