Johnson & Johnson Stock (JNJ) Opinions on Q2 Earnings Beat

Recent chatter on X about Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) has been buzzing with reactions to the company's latest earnings report and raised 2024 guidance. Posts highlight a notable 6% stock price increase following the Q2 results, which surpassed expectations, sparking renewed interest in the healthcare giant. Many users are pointing to the firm's pipeline of new cancer drugs as a potential growth driver.

Additionally, discussions on X have noted analyst upgrades and raised price targets from several major financial institutions, reflecting confidence in JNJ's operational strength and market position. Some users have emphasized the stock's stability amid broader healthcare sector fluctuations, though others express a cautious, wait-and-see approach regarding long-term momentum. The conversation remains dynamic as investors weigh these positive developments against broader market trends.

Johnson & Johnson Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $JNJ stock 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JNJ stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

Johnson & Johnson Insider Trading Activity

Johnson & Johnson insiders have traded $JNJ stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JNJ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN C REED (EVP, Innovative Medicine, R&D) sold 19,137 shares for an estimated $3,129,829

JOSEPH J WOLK (Exec VP, CFO) sold 13,015 shares for an estimated $2,002,878

ROBERT J DECKER (VP Corporate Controller) sold 6,999 shares for an estimated $1,160,994

TIMOTHY SCHMID (EVP, WW Chair, MedTech) sold 403 shares for an estimated $62,928

Johnson & Johnson Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,783 institutional investors add shares of Johnson & Johnson stock to their portfolio, and 2,026 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Johnson & Johnson Government Contracts

We have seen $39,960,313 of award payments to $JNJ over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

Johnson & Johnson Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $JNJ in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/17/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 07/17/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/16/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 04/09/2025

Johnson & Johnson Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $JNJ recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $JNJ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $175.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Matt Miksic from Barclays set a target price of $176.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Terence Flynn from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $176.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Tim Anderson from B of A Securities set a target price of $175.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Danielle Antalffy from UBS set a target price of $190.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Vamil Divan from Guggenheim set a target price of $167.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Shagun Singh from RBC Capital set a target price of $185.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 David Risinger from Leerink Partners set a target price of $153.0 on 05/13/2025

