Johnson & Johnson Stock Is Going to Rise Despite Opioid Lawsuits, Analyst Says

Things are looking sunny for Johnson & Johnson, according to a new analysis from Credit Suisse analyst Matt Miksic.

In a note published Thursday, Miksic argued that “solid underlying organic growth” was sustainable for the large-cap drug company.

Miksic wrote that investors are understandably preoccupied with Johnson & Johnson’s (ticker: JNJ) potential liability in the continuing opioid litigation, arguing that the stock’s performance will improve as more information about the possible size of the bill becomes available.

Miksic’s note, based on a revised model, maintains his $156 price target and his Outperform rating on the stock. Johnson & Johnson shares closed at $130.41 on Wednesday.

The back story. Johnson & Johnson shares are up 1.1% so far this year. The company is among many defending themselves against lawsuits brought by state and local governments seeking to hold them responsible for the opioid crisis. Johnson & Johnson lost a trial in a case brought by the state attorney general of Oklahoma over the summer, though it plans to appeal.

What’s new. In his note, Miskic wrote that he expected a solid 2020 performance.

“We expect 2020 top line growth to accelerate vs. 2019 on both a reported and organic basis,” he said. Two factors underpin that view: Miskic expects generic and biosimilar products will have less impact on sales of the Johnson & Johnson drugs Remicade and Zytiga than in the past, and he believes foreign-exchange rates will be less of a drag on the company than previously.

“As in the past, we expect the company to manage through this year-over-year variability through a mix of improving operating core performance, pipeline contributions and operating expense management,” he wrote.

Looking ahead. Shares of Johnson & Johnson were flat in early trading. A key trial in the opioid litigation set to start next month will likely give investors greater insight into the liabilities faced by Johnson & Johnson and other companies caught up in the issue.

Write to Josh Nathan-Kazis at josh.nathan-kazis@barrons.com

