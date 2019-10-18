Johnson & Johnson Stock Falls on Baby Powder Recall

The company is recalling tens of thousands of bottles of baby powder after the Food & Drug Administration found trace asbestos contamination in one bottle from a large shipment.

The company is recalling tens of thousands of bottles of baby powder after the Food & Drug Administration found trace asbestos contamination in one bottle from a large shipment.

Johnson & Johnson is recalling tens of thousands of bottles of baby powder after the Food & Drug Administration found trace asbestos contamination in one bottle from a large shipment.

The company is currently defending itself against 15,500 separate lawsuits brought by plaintiffs claiming to have developed cancer due to exposure to asbestos in the company’s talcum powders. Johnson & Johnson has claimed that its talcum powders do not contain asbestos, and does not cause cancer. It has defended itself vigorously against the lawsuits.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (ticker: JNJ) were down 4.6% on Friday after the company announced the recall.

In a statement, the company said that an FDA test had found “subtrace levels of chrysotile asbestos contamination (no greater than 0.00002%)” in one bottle from the lot.

“Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. has a rigorous testing standard in place to ensure its cosmetic talc is safe and years of testing, including the FDA’s own testing on prior occasions—and as recently as last month—found no asbestos,” the company said in a statement. “Thousands of tests over the past 40 years repeatedly confirm that our consumer talc products do not contain asbestos.”

Though J&J has won a handful of talc verdicts in recent weeks, the company has weathered a string of high-profile courtroom losses, as Barron’s wrote last week. It faces more than 100,000 personal injury claims overall.

The company has insisted for years that its baby powder is safe, amid widespread scrutiny of its statements about talcum powder health risks.

“We’re going to continue to defend a product that we know to be safe, that we know does not cause cancer—and that’s just not the opinions of Johnson & Johnson’s scientists, that’s the opinion of respected institutions like the National Cancer Institute, the FDA and numerous prestigious universities,” the company’s CFO, Joseph Wolk, said on an earnings call on Tuesday.

Write to Josh Nathan-Kazis at josh.nathan-kazis@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.