Johnson & Johnson Spent 2019 Dogged by Lawsuits

Just like in 2018, the theme of 2019 for Johnson & Johnson was litigation: Litigation over opioids, over Risperdal, over baby powder. Will that change in 2020?

With the year almost over, we’re taking a look at all 30 stocks in the Dow, starting with the worst performer—Walgreens Boots Alliance—and working our way up to the highest-flying stock in the benchmark—Apple. The ranking may shift before the close of 2019 trading, but the stories behind the stocks shouldn’t.

Whether you thought Johnson & Johnson shares were overpriced or underpriced in 2019 hinged largely on how your answer to this question: How big of a deal are the number of lawsuits the company faces over its products?

Johnson & Johnson (ticker: JNJ) finished 2019 up about 13%, after losing 7.6% in 2018. The 2019 result puts it behind the S&P 500, which finished the year up 29%, and the broader S&P 500 Health Care sector, which was up 19% at the end of the year.

Still, Johnson & Johnson surprised investors early this year with better-than-expected earnings in the first quarter, and highlighted growth in its pharmaceutical sales. Yet when a high-profile opioid trial kicked off over the summer, shares fell, and they kept falling when Johnson & Johnson lost that case.

An $8 billion verdict in a Risperdal product liability case, though unlikely to hold up on appeal, slammed the company’s share price in early October. The stock fell again amid an episode involving a recall of tens of thousands of bottles of Johnson & Johnson baby powder after the Food and Drug Administration said it found trace asbestos contamination in a single bottle ordered online. Johnson & Johnson later said extensive tests found no traces of asbestos in that bottle, and accused the FDA contractor of deviating from standard practices. The FDA stood by the initial test result, saying it was “of concern.”

Still, by the end of the year, it was starting to look like the sky might be clearing a bit for the company. In mid-October, the company said it had reached an agreement in principle to pay $4 billion to settle the opioid cases against it. The agreement, with four of the state attorneys general that have brought cases against the firm, is only tentative, and depends on dozens more state attorneys general and thousands more local governments signing on to it. The executive committee representing the cities and counties involved in the opioid litigation has been publicly dismissive of the offer.

By December, the Johnson & Johnson bulls were the ones who thought the market was too worried about the lawsuits. In a note out on December 17, Morgan Stanley analyst David Lewis said it was time to buy.

“Considering the stock appears to be pricing in significantly more legal liability than our probability-weighted analysis suggests, we see J&J’s defensiveness returning, resulting in multiple expansion and outperformance in 2020,” Lewis wrote.

Lewis’s own calculations peg the probability-weighted aggregated legal liability for opioids, talc, and Risperdal at $14.4 billion over 10 years. He thinks the market is pricing in up to $75 billion in legal liability.

