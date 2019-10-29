Johnson & Johnson says new tests find no asbestos in FDA-tested baby powder

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N said on Tuesday that 15 new tests from the same bottle of its baby powder previously tested by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration found no asbestos.

Earlier this month, Johnson & Johnson recalled around 33,000 bottles of baby powder in the United States after U.S. health regulators found trace amounts of asbestos in samples taken from a bottle purchased online.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((manojna.kalyani@thomsonreuters.com; within the U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside the U.S. +91 80 6749 1692;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.