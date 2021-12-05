Johnson & Johnson Says Its COVID-19 Booster Shows Increase In Antibody And T-cell Responses

(RTTNews) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) said preliminary results from an independent study showed that a booster shot of its COVID-19 vaccine (Ad26.COV2.S), administered at six months after a two-dose primary regimen of BNT162b2, increased both antibody and T-cell responses. The results showed the potential benefits of heterologous boosting (mix-and-match).

"There is early evidence to suggest that a mix-and-match boosting approach may provide individuals with different immune responses against COVID-19 than a homologous boosting approach," said Dan Barouch, Director of the Center for Virology and Vaccine Research at BIDMC.

The company noted that Phase 2 data are reinforced by preliminary results from the UK COV-BOOST clinical study published in The Lancet, which demonstrated that following primary vaccination with two doses of either BNT162b2 (n=106) or ChAdOx1 nCov-19 (n=108), a booster dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine increased both antibody and T-cell responses.

