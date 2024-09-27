News & Insights

Markets
JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Says Darzalex Regimens Show Meaningful Responses In Patients With Multiple Myeloma

September 27, 2024 — 04:26 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Frday announced data from three studies highlighting clinical efficacy of Darzalex (daratumumab) and Darzalex Faspro (daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj) in maintenance regimens.

Data from the Phase 3 AURIGA study show Darzalex Faspro plus lenalidomide maintenance therapy following autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT) significantly increases MRD-negative conversion rates at 12 months compared to lenalidomide (R) maintenance alone in patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma (NDMM).

Darzalex Faspro plus lenalidomide maintenance therapy also demonstrated a potential benefit in progression-free survival (PFS) with no new safety concerns.

"The significant improvement in MRD-negative conversion rates and the promising progression-free survival data suggest that this maintenance regimen has the potential to improve longer-term outcomes for patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma who are transplant-eligible," said Dr. Ashraf Badros, professor of medicine at the University of Maryland School of Medicine and Director of the Multiple Myeloma Service at the University of Maryland Greenebaum Comprehensive Cancer Center within University of Maryland Medical Center in Maryland. "Combining DARZALEX FASPRO with lenalidomide in the maintenance setting offers an advantage over lenalidomide alone for patients who are newly diagnosed with multiple myeloma and anti-CD38 naive."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JNJ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.