News & Insights

Markets
JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Rises On Upbeat Quarterly Results, Outlook

July 20, 2023 — 10:30 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) are rising more than 5% Thursday morning after reporting better-than-expected second-quarter results.

Earnings for the second quarter rose to $5.144 billion or $1.96 per share from $4.814 billion or $1.80 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding one-items, earnings were $7.358 billion or $2.80 per share, that beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $2.62 per share.

Quarterly sales increased 6.3% to $25.53 billion from $24.02 billion last year. The consensus estimate was for $24.63 billion.

Looking forward, the company has raised its full-year sales outlook to $98.8 billion - $99.8 billion from $97.9 billion - $98.9 billion provided earlier. Adjusted EPS outlook has been raised to $10.70 - $10.80 from $10.60 - $10.70

Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $1.065 per share on revenue of $98.96 billion for the year.

JNJ, currently at $167.08 has traded in the range of $150.11 - 181.04 in the last 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JNJ

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.