Johnson & Johnson Reports New Data From Phase 1b TRIMM-2 Study

September 27, 2024 — 08:48 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Friday reported new data from the Phase 1b TRIMM-2 study evaluating the combination of Talvey with Darzalex Faspro, and chemotherapy drug pomalidomide in patients with multiple myeloma.

In the study, multiple myeloma patients received Talvey in doses of either 0.4 mg/kg (QW) weekly or 0.8 mg/kg biweekly (Q2W), with step-up doses, combined with Darzalex Faspro and pomalidomide. In the QW arm, the overall response rate (ORR) was 100 percent, with 56 percent having a complete response (CR)or better. The Q2W arm achieved 76 percent ORR, with 56 percent achieving CR or better. The median duration of response in the Q2W arm was 26.4 months, and the median progression-free survival was 20.3 months.

Further, the safety profile of this combination was consistent with the known profiles of Talvey, Darzalex Faspro and pomalidomide.

Talvey in 2023, and Darzalex Faspro in 2020, are already approved to treat multiple myeloma.

