Johnson & Johnson Reports Earnings Tomorrow. Here's What to Expect.

Wall Street analysts expect fourth-quarter earnings of $1.87 a share, and full-year earnings of $8.67, according to FactSet. They expect fourth-quarter sales of $20.8 billion and full-year sales of $82.14 billion.

On Wednesday, Johnson & Johnson will announce its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2019. Analysts don’t expect big surprises.

Shares of the biggest of the big-pharma companies, Johnson & Johnson, have had a strong run in recent months, and the stock is trading at 52-week highs. But can it hold on?

On Wednesday, Johnson & Johnson (ticker: JNJ) will announce its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2019. Analysts don't expect big surprises, as the company has already spoken about its outlook for 2020. But investors will be watching to see how the company plans to continue its recent run.

“We are not expecting any surprises since JNJ has already given broad strokes on how to think about 2020, and its public commentary has remained consistent,” Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Louise Chen wrote in a note out Monday. “Upward earnings revisions to its pharma business and multiple expansion, to 17-19x from 16x, forward P/E, driven by diminishing headline risks from talc and opioids, should move the shares higher, in our view.”

The Johnson & Johnson earnings call is scheduled for 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson are up 2.3% since the start of this year, and up 14.1% over the past 12 months. The stock hit a 52-week high of $148.52 on Jan. 16, and closed at $149.17 the next day. The S&P 500 is up 3.1% since the start of the year, and 24.7% over the past 12 months.

Johnson & Johnson shares trade for 16.3 times estimated earnings over the next 12 months, close to the five-year average of 16.2 times estimated earnings.

Here is a snapshot of investor expectations and recent history.

• On Friday, a state-court judge in a Pennsylvania slashed an $8 billion jury verdict against Johnson & Johnson to $6.8 million. The case, brought by a man who said he grew breasts after taking Johnson & Johnson’s drug Risperdal, drew significant media attention when the jury returned the eye-popping verdict in October, and sent shares of the stock down 2%.

• Johnson & Johnson still faces significant personal-injury litigation, including cases over talcum powder and Risperdal. The company is awaiting a ruling by a federal judge overseeing a combined proceeding that pulls together a large number of talc claims that will determine which experts will be allowed to testify during coming trials. The ruling is expected any day.

• Some 15,000 plaintiffs claim they were injured by the company’s body powders, although the company has racked up some recent court victories. It has won state-court verdicts in Missouri, California and elsewhere.

• Meanwhile, despite signs of progress, the opioid litigation remains unresolved. In October, Johnson & Johnson agreed to pay $4 billion as part of a deal with four state attorneys general and a handful of other companies to end the litigation. But the deal has yet to be finalized, and there has been little sign that the other parties that would need to sign on are interested.

• In October, Johnson & Johnson announced third-quarter earnings of $2.12 per share, 5.5% better than the FactSet consensus estimate.

Write to Josh Nathan-Kazis at josh.nathan-kazis@barrons.com

